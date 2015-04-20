Haim Saban is the Dems Sheldon Adelson – both Superrich and Dually-loyal

Both of the political parties that make up the Power Elite and control the United States have been totally infiltrated and corrupted by super-rich dually-loyal American Jews.

Haim Saban is the Sheldon Adelson of the Democrats. After he essentially bought the crucial Middle East program of the Brookings Institution, it took them a decade to manage to take his name off the door just a few years ago. But Saban still controls things at Brookings, the premier Dem Party think-tank, via his network of highly-paid Jewish sub-agents, Martin Indyk at the top of that list. And he, along with a few others super wealthy Jewish hustlers, continue to control the Dem Party through their big money funding. Saban has himself even joked with journalists how his passion is doing everything possbie for Israel with his super wealth and the resultant political connections.

More as always at WashReport and MiddleEast.org.

Advertisements