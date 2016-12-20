Danger Danger: Bolton and Super Neocons

He’s a super hawk and one of the most aggressive ideological super-neocons. He’s a kind of political Dr. Strangelove wearing suit rather than military uniform. Just a year ago John Bolton was loudly urging the Israelis to bomb Iran thinking the Americans would be unable to stay out once the larger regional war was ignited and Israel was under attack. More lately he’s been preaching “regime change” with Washington using all the covert capabilities and expertise, as well as military forces, it has as no other. He’s now in line to be Rex Tillerson’s top Deputy at the State Department — another oh-so-ominous sign of who and what is really coming with Trump to power in just a few weeks now!

