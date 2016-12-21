Trump Son = Super Zionist

21 12 2016

He’s really Trump’s son-in-law, married to Ivanka.  But he functions as The Donald’s alter ego despite such a different public personality and style.  And yes he is not only an observant Orthodox Jew now shopping for a synagogue in Washington, exceedingly dangerously he’s a Super Zionist.   Jared Kushner is the main reason Trump chose extremist pro-Israel pro-settler pro-Jerusalem Embassy David Friedman as Ambassador to Israel telegraphing the policies he intends to pursue.  Jared Kushner’s Zionist Israeli connections need to be investigated and exposed.

  December 21, 2016
