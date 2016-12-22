Who Slaughters Whom?

“ISIS and other Islamic terrorists continually slaughter Christians in their communities…”

So said American President-elect Trump in a published Statement yesterday. But the realities in our world are actually quite the opposite. Objectively and factually who are the real terrorists, the real outlaws, the real invaders, the real perpetrators of mass violence, killings, and genocide? The answer for most of the world is:

“Christians and Jews in the U.S. and Israel continually mass slaughter Muslims in their countries stealing their resources, lands, and patrimony.”

