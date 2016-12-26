Israel vs Palestine

Since it’s creation, how many resolutions have the Security Council, the General Assembly, the Human Rights Commission, and other bodies passed challenging Israel and often condemning Israel policies and in recent years “settlements”? Far more than about any other country and any other historical conflict, that’s for sure. But then, after all, the U.N. midwifed Israel with one of it’s very first and most controversial resolutions — one pushed very hard by the U.S. in fact — which called for the “partition” of “Palestine” and led to the creation of Israel in the first place.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Related