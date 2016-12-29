Time to damn Obama again – this time Syria!

As they did in Libya, Obama/Clinton oversaw the CIA/Pentagon plot to “regime change” Syria. In the process they destroyed the country and midwifed (i.e., financed, trained and armed) ISIS along with other mercenary Islamic “moderate terrorist” groups.

Now that Russia and Obama arch-foe Putin have stolen not only the spotlight but brokered a Syrian “cease-fire” with intense negotiations involving Turkey, Iran and others (but omitting Washington), in his final days Obama is lashing out with more “sanctions” and “cyber-war” against Russia/Putin.

Hey you Nobel Prize people! Take back that shamefully misguided Nobel Prize! Give it to Edward Snowden! (And remember to thank Putin for giving him sanctuary in Moscow!).