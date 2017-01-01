Trump, Kushner, Friedman = Dangerous Zionist Extremists

“Are J Street supporters really as bad as kapos? The answer, actually, is no. They are far worse than kapos – Jews who turned in their fellow Jews in the Nazi death camps. …They are just smug advocates of Israel’s destruction delivered from the comfort of their secure American sofas – it’s hard to imagine anyone worse.”

Make no mistake about it. When it comes to Israel Trump and his orthodox Jewish son-in-law Kushner, are the most extreme anti-Muslim anti-Palestinian rampant pro-Zionist anti-two-state-solution anti-peace process persons ever to control U.S. policies. Combine that with a Congress more than ever controlled by the Israeli-Jewish lobby and expect even more dangerous, quite possibly explosive, developments in new year 2017 than the departed year 2016

The quote above is from the Trump/Kushner choice to be the new American Ambassador to Israel — David Friedman — himself an extreme extreme Zionist reactionary long associated with the Israeli “settlers” in the occupied territories and in total opposition to everything stated in the recent unanimous U.N. Security Council Resolution Resolution.