The U.S. Did It!

Let’s get the New Year off to an even more candid and harsh…and dreadfully honest…start than years past!

The Americans are super busy diverting attention by themselves blaming Russia for cyber, Syria, Ukraine, arms race! The reality is that in each case the Americans have done far more spying, subverting, coups, election manipulation, invasions, arms build-up than Russia…probably more than all the rest of the world combined! Worst of all of course is how many millions of deaths and millions more injuries and refugees American policies are responsible for!

Just one damning statistic for today: The U.S. dropped 26,171 bombs last year!

And that’s just the ones we are accountable for from the uniformed military at the Pentagon. Much more if we were to include covert CIA, covert drones, and all the bombs supplied to mercenary and “moderate rebel” forces by ourselves and our allies. Indeed, including the weapons supplied by the U.S. to the Saudis and Israelis and others — and if we were to include Yemen and other countries as well — the number would be well over 100,000!