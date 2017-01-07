Support Hamas Not Facebook

Facebook has now blocked and censored numerous accounts associated with and supporting Hamas. It is known that the Israelis have been pushing for this for some time. Senior Israelis, including the former Israeli President, have publicly gone to Facebook HQ pushing for this and many other things the Israelis want from Facebook. Top Facebook people have also accepted invitations to go to Israel for p.r. and strategy meetings where they have been severely propagandized and brain-washed. No doubt there have been many more meetings and efforts unknown and covert. Sadly American Jew Mark Zuckerberg who founded and controls Facebook has now allowed himself to become an overt Zionist agent.

