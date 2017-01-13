Trump Vs CHINA

“We’re going to have to send China a clear signal that, first, the island-building stops and, second, your access to those islands also is not going to be allowed.” Testifying with very well-prepared answers before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Trump’s choice for Sec State added the other day that China’s building of islands and putting military assets on those islands was “akin to Russia’s taking Crimea” from Ukraine.

OK China. No need to wait. Indeed dangerous to wait now. You must now speak and act firmly, right from the get go. This is no longer the campaign. Trump is no longer the candidate. You are now dealing with a never before psychopathic American President and a Cabinet he has filled with anti-China officials in nearly all top positions. From the Pentagon to the State Department to the National Security Adviser to the top economic positions in the American Government the U.S. is now lead by the worst of its imperialists, militarists, super-hawks, and alt-right neocons.

And so you China need to stand up to the fulminating threatening bully. Even so do it with tact, with style, with diplomatic language for the most part and even with verbal restraint demonstrating the contrasts with the Americans. But also find serious ways to show the Trumpies China will not be bullied. At the same time make sure your own military build-up substantially escalates and quickly. Furthermore still make sure your own “soft power” build-up escalates quickly as well (your recent steps with CCTV are in the right direction but need to be better and go faster).

The best way now to prevent chaos and to prevent war in fact is to show the Americans that this time they have met their match. You need demonstrate clearly and firmly to the Americans, in both word and deed, what you are made of. It is they and their allies who have such a record of imperialistic militarism around the world, not China. Now when it comes to China and the Pacific the Americans need to be forced to realize that they will not prevail by threats and subterfuge and force, that this time they better find ways other than confrontation.

Dangerous power game in a world of super weapons of mass destruction from nukes to bio to space to cyber? Indeed yes! But it will be even more dangerous if you think you can just humor and reason with the new American tyrants.