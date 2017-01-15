Obama’s Real Legacy

HOPE: Gone (ok some will want to believe Faded)

CHANGE: So much for the worse in too many ways

DOMESTIC LEGACY: Not much lasting

FOREIGN POLICY LEGACY: Obama morphed into Neocon-Facilitator

LEGACY: TRUMP

It won’t be easy for what are called progressives in the U.S. to ever seriously believe in HOPE AND CHANGE again. But worst of all, the real legacy of Barack Obama, and it may be much more lasting this his own, is that whatever the excuses and reasons the failings and lies/distortions of Obama/Clinton/Dems brought to America and to the World TRUMP!