TRUMP – Reality vs Psychopathy

“If he rips it up, we will burn it” – IRAN

“If he continues…Beijing will take off the gloves“ – CHINA

Iran and China now represent major historic problems for Trump and Associates. If he does anything like what he has promised he will there will be immediate confrontation and crisis. If he does not the psychopathic President will face other demons of his own.

With Iran it’s the “nuclear agreement” worked out so carefully over the past few years, with many countries and the U.N. endorsing it.

With China it’s Taiwan and the South China Sea…the Chinese even threatening a “military” clash.