ILLEGITIMATE PRESIDENT

“I think there was a conspiracy that helped get him elected. I do not see him as a legitimate President” Congressman John Lewis

Had it not been for Russia, Wikileaks, the FBI Director, Weiner, and hubby Bill scandals, all on top of the emails, she who got 2.7 million more votes than he would be becoming President of the United States today. Thank you John Lewis for giving us the appropriate term to use.

P.S. And thank you John Lewis as well for your extraordinary testimony about Trump’s choice for Attorney General that all the Senators but one refused to listen to — that too was very powerful.