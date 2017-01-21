“America First! America First!” So sayeth, so demandeth, the new psychopathic POTUS of America.

Reality is however quite different. America will never again be great (long story). The world, most especially China and Russia, but also so many of the people of joint planet earth, will no longer accept and tolerate a rogue America invading, bombing, destroying, killing, threatening, bullying far and wide.

It’s a new world indeed! And we are all about to find out what happens when a psychopathic President and his combination of Neocon and Alt-Right henchman meet resistance and defiance and counter-measures as never before.