CRAP! Trump’s “Middle East Peace” Plans

“If you can’t produce peace in the Middle East, nobody can!” So saeth Trump the night before his inauguration speaking adoringly in public to and about about his Orthodox Jew, Super Zionist, anti-Muslims/Arabs son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who will be right next to him in the White House in charge of “Middle East Peace” and Israel!

Trump’s Cabinet is composed of War Criminal Generals, White Christian Racists, Zionist extremists, Multi Billionaires, and a combination of alt-right and Neocon Mega Imperialists. Expect worse than the worst! As for Kushner far more likely the Trump Admin is going to blow up the “Peace Process” and much of the region, and maybe much of the world, than “produce peace in the Middle East.” Indeed, as so much else that Trump trumpets, not a chance he can or will deliver!