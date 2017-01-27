Putin and Trump are going to have a phone talk tomorrow. Looks like it has been hastily arranged to deflect attention from the Mexican President cancelling his Trump visit as well as all of Trump’s lies, bullying and bluster. Actually Trump wanted to meet Putin in Reykjavik, Iceland, and by doing so parrot the Reagan-Gorbachev meeting there back in 1986. But Putin refused sending his spokesman out to say such a meeting would require months of preparations…a clear signal Trump is not trusted and a masked signal that Trump is understood to be a dangerous psychopath. Furthermore, now, right after the limited phone talk is agreed to, Putin has orchestrated worldwide headlines using Gorbachev to declare he is now worried that the world (i.e., Trump and his fellow-travelers) is “preparing for war”.

