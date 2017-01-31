Mad Dog and Psychopath Kill

Obama started it — extrajudicial killing even of Americans without charges, trial, or defense. He ordered American citizen Anwar al-Awlaki killed in Yemen in 2011. Days later he ordered more drone killings, this time including al-Awlaki’s 16-year-old son. Just days after taking office the Mad Dog General now heading up the Pentagon for certifiably psychopathic Trump ordered commando forces to attack in Yemen killing many civilians including al-Awlaki’s now 8-year-old daughter. All done by Presidential orders without any involvement of Congress or courts. All claimed to be “justified” and “necessary” with one excuse or another or to be “collateral damage.” And then the Americans wonder why they are so hated and despised; not to mention how and why they have created and spawned so many what they simply label as “terrorists” while they themselves are the most blatant killers far and wide.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Related