Trump = Terrorism

The greatest sponsor of “terrorism” in the world is actually the United States of America. The Americans have even tried to occupy the dictionary and co-opt the very terms that actually apply to themselves more than to others. The U.S. is the country that has invaded and occupied more countries, that killed more civilians throughout the Middle East and beyond by far, that has assassinated more people, that has defied more international laws, that has super-armed itself and its allies with weapons of mass destruction, that has set up more rogue regimes, that has used CIA and “Special Forces” hit squads worldwide, that has vetoed more U.N. resolutions. For the moment, just review just in recent years what the U.S. and its major allies have done in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Palestine, Lebanon, Libya, Bahrain, Egypt and beyond.

