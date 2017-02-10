Dangerous Trump Cornered?

What does an extreme psychopath/malignant narcissist do when facing defeat after defeat on top of multiple rebellions in many forms (including the White House “leaks” of the most sensitive conversations with foreign leaders)? Nixon had some of these traits, but nothing even close to Trump’s mental illnesses — and we all remember how in Nixon’s case it led to the first Presidential resignation (in the face of impending impeachment).

Last night, in advance of the Japanese Prime Minister’s visit, Trump finally spoke to President Xi in Beijing. The price was Xi’s demand that Trump publicly acknowledge “One China”…which he swallowed and did. The timing also had something to do with trying to divert attention from the historic judicial defeat Trump suffered last night causing him to uncontrollably tweet out in just minutes “SEE YOU IN COURT”…which is in fact what just happened and he was unanimously taken down.

Then this morning on the front page of The Washington Post: “He is still tweeting at odd hours, calling people names, promoting his family’s business interests, bragging about crowd sizes, complaining about media coverage and lashing out at anyone who challenges him, including members of his own party and a federal judge. His White House seems just as chaotic, tumultuous and discordant as his campaign was.”

Plus there’s so much more….nearly every day! The devastatingly hillarious SNL portrayals of Trump, Spicer, and Bannon! Trump’s Ivanka war with Nordstrom; plus KellyAnne’s illegal sales pitch. And Trump’s Wall…now he wants Congress to fund it and it’s going to cost 2 to 3x plus take many years says his own Homeland Security people!

So…just what does this mentally ill, psychopath, malignant narcissist, tweet addicted, extreme self-promoter at any cost, do when cornered? We’re not there yet…but we’re well on the way. And everyone needs to prepare; including those most senior government, military, and judicial leaders entrusted with protecting the Constitution and the Republic first…not the President.