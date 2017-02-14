NBC News – Fake! Shame! Repent!

What NBC News did last week is deplorable…not to mention stupid and fake. And it should be a hanging offense. By that I mean they got rid of their top newsman, Brian Williams, last year for let’s say grossly embellishing himself and loosing his credibility. Now whoever is the senior producer who let the Russia/Snowden story be broadcast last week should be fired.

Best we can figure out at this point some of the weirdo Trumpees leaked the story that the Russians were thinking of “gifting” Edward Snowden to the new President they favored. Rather than realizing right from the start that they were being set up and that this was in all likelihood a psych op/fake news ploy, NBC ran with it as a lead “Exclusive” on their Evening News program and again the next morning on their flagship Today Show. Now it’s NBC News itself which has seriously endangered its own credibility!