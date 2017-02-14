Trump bloody and wounded already

His National Security Adviser is gone…sacrificed late Monday night. Just hours before his top “counselor”, the ubiquitous Kellyann Conway, had quite vocally declared the President had “full confidence” in Michael Flynn. Then on the morning talk-shows Tuesday the usually effervescent Conway was cleared exhausted, unusually restrained, and bordering on repetitious incoherence. Forced now to explain what had happened including her own misleading and obviously not true comments Ms. Conway bumbled away.

This disaster on top of the major “immigration” debacle with the unprecedented District and Circuit Court unanimous rebuffing Trump.

With such political blood already oozing, watch for increasing attacks on the Bannon/Miller duo, Trump’s top ideologues and “strategists”, and Conway herself.

Even worse and much more ominous, worries about what would result from a Trump assassination have reached public though muted discussion both at home and abroad.