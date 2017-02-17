Chaos, Paralysis, Divisions, Dysfunction, Crisis!

That’s the screaming headline Trump and his Army awoke up to yesterday! With a picture of the White House below The Washington Post’s free “Express” handout newspaper, popular with Metro Riders who get it handed to them on their way in, quite literally screamed out all of these words at the Trumpees.

“Gotta do something more than Tweet Today” Trump and his Generals concluded! And thus, a few hours later, came the most crazy White House “Press Conference” anyone here can remember. And that ended, nearly 80 minutes later, not with a traditional “Thank You Mr President” but with a heckler shouting “Give Us Your Tax Returns!”