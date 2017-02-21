The Trumpees are getting ready to send more uniformed troops to Syria and Iraq and beyond. Expect the announcement soon phrased in ways that make it appear something other than the military-industrial complex getting their way with Trump having been held back (though not successfully) by Obama.

There are already considerable “special forces”, CIA operatives, “contractors”, and “military advisers”. But more uniformed U.S. boots on the ground and air power personnel are going to be sent soon.

The wild cards are what will Russia and Iran do in response? And the big question is will Trump allow himself to get “bogged down” in the Middle East being told he has to send more and more troops, money, and weapons. With Bannon and Kushner in charge inside the White House, and with the Israelis and Saudis/Gulf manipulating everything through their agents and lobbies, the answer is probably yes.

Meanwhile read article at top of MiddleEast.Org today with more proof the US and Israel have been plotting since the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982 to take down Syria.

