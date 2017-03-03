WAR! In Washington and Beyond

The Americans are arming and preparing for regional wars even risking world war! Look not only to the rhetoric but to the vast military build-up so quickly escalated by the Trumpees. A dangerous historic international arms race is underway…think China, Russia, Iran, North Korea et. al. And American weapons are pouring into Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, India, South Asia and beyond with huge multi-billions flows to the U.S. arms industries.

But it’s also unprecedented War in Washington itself. A massive Trumpees purge of Obama-era appointees is underway and about to expand wider and deeper than ever. As for the shell-shocked under-fire Democrats, they are trying to rearm themselves to block and undermine the Trumpees and if they can to take down Trump himself if and when he trips-up or further weakens or RussiaGate explodes.

