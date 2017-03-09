Kushner = Radical Extremist Zionist

“One of his top ambitions is to help broker peace in the Middle East — something with which the president has publicly tasked him — and Kushner, an Orthodox Jew, quietly has taken an active role in helping select ambassadors to that region”.

Jared Kushner is so summed-up in one sentence by the NYTimes. In actuality when it comes to matters Israeli and Jewish Kushner is an extremist radical Zionist. One of his first acts was to get Trump to appoint an outrageous settler-funding Palestinian-hating name-calling screaming radical Jew to be the new U.S. Ambassador to Israel! True, the Saudis and Gulf dictatorships are desperate for super arms and CIA/Mossad help from both the U.S. and Israel. But even they can’t really play with Kushner and his radical friends in the ways they will be heavily pressured to do. Expect things to continually both backfire and explode for Kushner/Bannon/Miller/Friedman and godfather Trump.

Advertisements