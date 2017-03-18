Trump! Danger!

Trump still has the Republican Establishment in a cage. He has tried to outflank the neocon establishment with his heavy involvement of Generals along his courting of both Israel and Saudi Arabia. He has coupled all this with his aggressive militarism from Syria to Yemen to Afghanistan, on top of his threats to Iran, North Korea and China, on top of his further arming of NATO and movement of more military forces to the Russian border. But as the weeks and months go by and as both his foreign and domestic policies ring hollow, stagnate, and fail, this psychopathic extreme narcissistic POTUS will become even more dangerous. Buyer beware!

