Israel = Apartheid

“Israel has established an apartheid regime that dominates the Palestinian people as a whole.”

So concluded a significant U.N. report recently published, since scrubbed from the U.N. website by the Secretary-General after immense Israeli/U.S. pressure. The main author of the report has been forced to resign.

The charge that the Israelis have created an apartheid system in “the holy land” has been with us for some time. It is quite true. Indeed the reality is that the Israeli system of Zionist Apartheid is far more developed, far more systematic, far more entrenched then was the case in South Africa where the term was birthed.

