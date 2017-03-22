Trump plotting major Syria escalation

Trump and his Generals, in alliance with the American Neocons as well as the Israelis and Saudis, are planning a major NATO-involved and many so named escalation in Syria. Coupled with the military escalations underway in Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen, this is meant to further isolate and surround Iran and its close ally Hezbollah as well as to outflank the Russians. Indeed Russian are well aware of what’s being planned and are taking steps both stated and secret to blunt what’s ahead. Putin and his Generals may well try to outmaneuver the US and Israel thinking if they misstep or blunder Russia can gain both strategically and in world opinion (which contrary to what many say does in fact matter).

