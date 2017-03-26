MAD DOG Targets IRAN

He’s now the Mad Dog in Washington in charge of the whole military. Just a few years ago he was the Mad Dog General commanding all American military forces in the Middle East. He was also the commander at Fallujah, one of modern history’s greatest war crime scenes.

It needs to be remembered that in his previous role he was pushing to bomb Iran in a surprise attack while parroting Senator McCain’s “bomb, bomb, bomb Iran” mantra (sung to an old Beach Boys melody no less).

When asked by the Bush/Cheney what his priorities were in the Middle East Mad Dog General James Mattis declared forcefully “Iran, Iran, Iran!”

