TRUMP America Lies, Deceives, Bombs, Threatens

The statements and actions from POTUS Trump, Rex at DOS, and Nikki at the U.N. about Syria are all deceptions and lies. Behind the scenes Generals Maddog and McMasters are both recommending and carrying out the crimes. The U.S. subterfuge of and attacks on Syria not only violate international law but doing so without Congressional authorization also violates U.S. law and the Constitution.

But among the problems Americans and the world face is that even the previous Obama Administration (not to mention Bush/Cheney) did too many things of this kind as well, though less grossly and often with at least strategic restraint. And this makes it all the more difficult to firmly act against the Trumpees and the Great Twitterer himself as should be done.

