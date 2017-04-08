TRUMPEES – LIES, FALSE FLAGS, BLACK OPS, WAR!

“It angers and saddens me that President Trump has taken the advice of war hawks and escalated our illegal regime change war to overthrow the Syrian government. This escalation is short-sighted and will lead to more dead civilians, more refugees, the strengthening of al-Qaeda and other terrorists, and a possible nuclear war between the United States and Russia.”

That’s a lone courageous Congresswoman from Hawaii speaking yesterday. Nearly all the other lemmings in Congress applauded…even as the latest American President defied past laws and the Constitution itself by directly bombing one more country in the Middle East.

The Trumpees first spread gross lies and grissly pictures using their army of propagandists and disinformation agents and techniques. Then they attacked setting the stage for escalating the Syria war they and their friends fomented years ago…even as events from Iraq to Afghanistan to Libya keep spinning further out of control. The Neocons, along with the Israelis and Saudis/Gulf, continue to push their determination to use the USA to retain firm control of the entire Middle East region even at the risk of World War. After Syria they will go for Lebanon and then if they can surround and isolate Iran that is their ultimate Middle East target at this point in history.

