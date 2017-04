“Incremental tyranny [is a process] which means you live in a democracy and suddenly you understand it is not a democracy any more. This is what we are seeing in Israel. The tragedy of this process is that you only know it when it is too late.”

This quote is from a former head of the Israeli Shinbet last week. There are many other similar public quotes from former top officials in Israel saying their country has become an “Apartheid State”.

