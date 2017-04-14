WAKE UP AMERICANS!

You have a mentally ill, psychopathic, malignant narcissist, extreme prevaricator as your President,

You have a rampant military-industrial-CIA-NSA complex out of control,

You have a homeland easily manipulated by lies, fears and false-flag propaganda attacks,

You have your major media owned and used by the corporate war profiteers and cheerleaders,

Your cherished Constitution is under continual attack by the Deep State whose desires for empire, money, power, and control are insatiable,

You are no longer the “Land of the Free” nor the “Home of the Brave”,

And you have a pathetic bought-and-paid-for Congress “of the people” asleep at the wheel unable to even assert its basic right and responsibility over war and peace.



