Bannon and Spicer GOING GOING soon GONE

Washington Update! Both Bannon and Spicer are on the way out. They have both become distractions for super narcissist POTUS Trump — beyond their own bumbling. What Trump wants is for both of them to resign and go quietly. When it comes to Bannon Trump wants to find a way, any way, that he will not become the super guru of the far-right using his unique “stature” challenging and opposing Trump as he drifts toward both “moderation” and a “war Presidency”. The later will be Trump’s way of both excusing his domestic failures and trying to rally his base around him and the flag for “patriotic” rather than policy reasons.

Advertisements