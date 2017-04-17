DISASTER – Abbas, Ashrawi, Erekat

Political Disaster looms for the Palestinians…and at their own hands…the same hands.

Twenty-four years ago the Palestinians made one of their most egregious historic mistakes — the Americans dramatizing it all in the famous “White House lawn” ceremony in Washington. They allowed themselves to get tricked and trapped into a false “Two-State Peace Process”. They were warned in advance by experts, by the closest of their allies, and from within at the highest levels — Edward Said, Mahmoud Darwish, Haider Abdel-Shafi all resigned from the PLO and Palestine National Council in protest.

As a result the Palestinian people are more occupied and divided, more destitute and demoralized, than ever — far more than was even imaginable then. True it is their historic enemies who have done the deeds — the Israeli Zionists, the UK, the U.S. But it is their leaders themselves who made it all possible, who legitimized it in the eyes of the world, who allowed the “Palestinian Authority” to become a sub-agent of the occupation — armed, paid for and protected in fact by Israel, the U.S., and the Europeans against their own people!

There is no precedent in history for what is now about to happen. The same corrupted and discredited Palestinians “leaders” who brought about the disaster 24 years ago — Abbas, Ashrawi, Erekat at the top of the list — are coming back to Washington in the days ahead to do it again! While they and their families and friends have all greatly benefited, the Palestinian people have suffered more and worse than ever. They all have secret foreign bank accounts and homes, their children attend elite US and European universities, they have VIP status everywhere they travel and speak for their gross mistakes, misdeeds, and in the end quite traitorous behavior (whether by design or by error no longer really matters).

The Palestinian “delegation” arrives in Washington next week. Mahmoud Abbas himself — the false “President” and the man who actually signed the document on the White House lawn — is coming the first week of May. This time it is even worse. They are coming because Trump and his super-Zionist cabal now in charge in Washington need to put them on display and get their help in their desperate attempts to legitimate themselves. What a travesty of history! What another sorrowful moment for the people of ever-shrinking, fatally-fractured, and multiply-imprisoned Palestine.

