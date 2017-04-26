“Crazy” Netanyahu

Not my word choice this time, but rather that of the German Foreign Minister yesterday in Jerusalem.

Germany’s also Vice Chancellor, Sigmar Gabriel, met with a group of former soldiers who are critical of Israel’s Palestinian policies. When Bibi lashed out telling Gabriel that as a result he was canceled, the Foreign Minister responded as follows:

“It simply can’t be. Imagine if we would invite Mr. Netanyahu to Germany and he wants to meet with NGOs that are critical of the government and we say, ‘If you do that we’ll break off the visit’. People would tell us we’re crazy.”

Thanks Sigmar, Bibi needed that! And so did the rest of us!

Advertisements