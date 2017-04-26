WORLD WAR LOOMING!

It’s not just propagandistic fright-creating psychological warfare. The threats are real beyond the scary rhetoric and the expanding war games. From Asia to the Middle East our world is on the “eve of destruction”.*

In the U.S. the super-hawk neocon militants along with the America-firsters and hoards of Trump’s Christian Evangelical Zealots are all pushing hard for a total resurgence of U.S. military domination worldwide. In doing so — egged on by the Israelis, the Saudis, and NATO (each for their own reasons) — the risks of WWIII have never been greater. Indeed it’s time for The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists to again advance the Doomsday clock — this time to 2 minutes to Midnight.

Here are the headlines, one after another, from today’s Drudge Report along with this picture of the Korean army preparing for battle:

KIM READIES FOR WAR

SENATORS TOLD ‘VERY GRAVE’

HAWAII THREAT NOW

Nuclear attack drills held outside of Manhattan…

NBCNEWS: How to survive…

DC responders prepare for ‘complex’ terror attack…

Air Force launches test missile off California coast…

As Chomsky so rightly warns, the greatest threat to world peace is ourselves, the U.S.A. And as the psychiatric professionals led by John Gartner so rightly warned last week at Yale, America has a mentally-ill malignant-narcissist President who is extremely dangerous. But it’s not just him…it’s the further Trump empowered military-industrial-CIA complex whose powers have grown tremendously since 9/11 which now threatens everyone everywhere. The big war clock is ticking away.

* that haunting protest song from the 60’s — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfZVu0alU0I

Advertisements