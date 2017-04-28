Israel/USA/PA Vs Palestinians

Mahmoud Abbas and his delegation of crony, quisling, VIP Palestinians has been summoned to the White House by the Trumpees. The now totally illegitimate not real “President” of fractured, shrunken, walled-in, and multiply occupied Palestine will be here in Washington next week.

Long ago it became rather obvious that the “Palestinian Authority” had become a dastardly agent, a contractor occupier regime, for the Israelis and their American benefactors. In the graphic below: For the arm under the USA insert the letters “PA”. For the left arm of the bloody body insert “West Bank and Jerusalem”.

