Stupid Mentally-ill and Gullible Illegitimate “Presidents” Meet

“Presidents” Trump and Abbas meet today in the White House. One mentally-ill and super dangerous; the other ignorant and super illegitimate.

Abbas and his corrupt collaborating VIP Palestinian cronies went out of their way to tell everyone how very optimistic they are that Trump is going to “restart the Peace Process” and bring about a “Palestinian State”. Gullibility in the extreme; political malfeasance in fact warranting immediate removal from power.

Trump previewed the meeting saying: “I want to see peace with Israel and the Palestinians. There is no reason there’s not peace between Israel and the Palestinians — none whatsoever!” Stupid in the extreme; political malfeasance in fact warranting immediate removal from power.

Simply put, both “Presidents” are disgraces to their people!

