Make America and Make Israel….

Thanks to the psychopathic malignant narcissist now the American President, we have a whole new outpouring of four-word “Make” slogans. Here a couple of the best:

Make America THINK Again!

Make America SANE Again!

And for those rightly pissed off, for a long time, about America’s policies in the Middle East that among other things make Israel’s policies possible, this last one can be especially provocative and thought-provoking. Some enterprising Palestinians (or maybe Israelis) should maybe be rush producing these right now so lots of people could be wearing them when Trump visits Israel later this month!

Advertisements