THE JEWISH STATE is today:

Time to sum up without all the usual hesitations and obfuscations: The Jewish State of Israel, after twists and turns since it’s creation thanks to Western countries especially the UK and US, has become an outwardly racist, militant, apartheid, outlaw country super-armed with a massive arsenal of weapons of mass destruction largely funded and made possible by the U.S. Now with Trump about to visit making his key symbol Masada, regional war that could spiral totally out of control now looms more than ever before. If The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists had a separate Doomsday Clock for the Middle East, it would be about 1 minute to Midnight.

