Chomsky: World Laughing at US

“Half the world is cracking up in laughter. The United States doesn’t just interfere in elections. It overthrows governments it doesn’t like, institutes military dictatorships. Simply in the case of Russia alone—it’s the least of it—the U.S. government, under Clinton, intervened quite blatantly and openly, then tried to conceal it, to get their man Yeltsin in, in all sorts of ways. So, this, as I say, it’s considered—it’s turning the United States, again, into a laughingstock in the world.” Noam Chomsky

There are many reasons for much of the world to be snickering and laughing at the USA…but also to be fearing and loathing. As usual Chomsky is on target — but not always it needs be said, for Chomsky too does have some partial blind spots…including the vast power of the Israeli/Jewish Lobby and what really happened and why on 9/11. But when it comes to the U.S. crying crocodile tears when it comes to “interference in our election” the U.S. is indeed the prime perpetrator of such and much more/worse in so many places over so many decades.

