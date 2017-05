Trump’s Jewish/Zionist “dual loyalty” Jewish advisers – son-in-law Kushner and World Jewish Congress President Lauder at the top of that list, are pushing Jewish and totally-loyal-to-Israel Joe Lieberman to be FBI DIRECTOR. The Israelis have a great deal to keep hiding, including so much about 9/11. Placing Lieberman in that key position for the next 10 years now appears to be a major goal for them.

