TILLERSON BLOWS IT, SCREWS UP!

Sunday morning, on TV from Riyadh, former oil tycoon Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made a major mistake, one that could even cost Trump the Presidency!

After flashing on the screen a picture of Trump meeting in the Oval Office with Russian Foreign Minister Lavron FOX News highlighted on the full screen the following: PRESIDENT TRUMP TO RUSSIANS ON JAMES COMEY – “I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job. I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.” The New York Times Friday.

Tillerson DID NOT make any effort to deny that was what Trump said! Instead he waffled and obfuscated and tried multiple ways to say that Trump didn’t mean what he clearly said!

Just a day before the Russians tried to protect Trump by instructing Lavrov to publicly say Trump did not say that and that they didn’t even talk about that. Yet Trump’s own Secretary of State did not avail himself of the most public opportunity yet to simply say (without himself boldly lying) what he could have said if properly briefed: “I don’t recollect the President saying that and in fact my counterpart Foreign Minister Lavrov has said this was not said.”

A few hours later Tillerson held a press conference…but he either forgot to invite, or purposefully decided not to invite, the traveling American press!

But Tillerson was all smiles dancing with the Saudis! “This is not my first Sword Dance” he gushed!

