Works Both Ways America!

For a long time the Americans have used businessmen, journalists, academics, NGOs, propaganda media, and the most advanced technological means as spies especially targeting Russia and China. Now they and others are doing the same. And as they get better at it the Americans are getting more and more upset! Most recently the Chinese have rounded up and executed many CIA-recruited operatives. And in recent years Putin’s Russia has begun to use media they created and fund to play the international affairs game — put RT and Sputnik at the top of that growing list. The Iranians as well have stepped up their game and are challenging the Americans with “soft power” as well as an understandably building-up in counter-weapons. And the North Koreans are understandably themselves racing ahead with what for them is massive deterrence capabilities.

Advertisements