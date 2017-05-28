Trump repeatedly used this line — penned for him by his super-right-wing Jewish Zionist Islamophophic speech writer who came to him via Sessions and Bannon — in his key speech in Saudi Arabia. “DRIVE THEM OUT…”

“DRIVE THEM OUT of your communities”

“DRIVE THEM OUT of your places of worship”

Many Arabs and Muslims who are fighting against the U.S., Israel, and the Arab “client regimes” from Egypt to Saudi Arabia actually say and act this same slogan: “DRIVE THEM OUT…”

“DRIVE THEM OUT from our countries”

“DRIVE THEM OUT from our lands”

“DRIVE THEM OUT” has become a double-edged modern-day crusade for some, jihad for others, each feeding on the other.

