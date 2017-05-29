The Russians, a DNC staffer, or both?

When the establishment media is so loudly screaming “conspiracy theory”, but a number of independent journalists are insisting the big story is not what we’ve been told… When partial facts, many connected in fact, raise reasonable suspicions, but the Washington establishment refuses to investigate and tries to debunk everyone doing so…

Seth Rich was not just a DNC staffer, he was a computer expert, a strong “Bernie” supporter, mysteriously killed at a critical time just before the Democratic Convention, and WikiLeaks quickly offered a reward for info about who killed him. The police have no suspects, the “robbers” left behind money and valuable, and a number of persons have come forward to say Rich, not the Russians, was the leaker of the critical DCN documents.

QUESTIONS that need investigation:

Did Seth Rich provide WikiLeaks with the DNC documents hoping at the time doing so could help Bernie get the nomination?

Did someone associated with the DNC order his murder at a critical time before the Democratic Convention?

Why did Wikileaks quickly put up a reward for info who killed Rich, and why did Assange himself hint Rich was the source?

Were the Washington police been taken off the case by the FBI, and was the FBI stiffed by the DNC when it wanted computer evidence they refused to provide?

Is it possible, even likely now, that the Russians were not the source of the critical hacking after all?

