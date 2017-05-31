DAMN TRUMP CLIMATE

Trump and his kind are truly despicable! And if one is inclined, as Chomsky is, they are the “most dangerous political organization in human history”! No kidding, that’s what Chomsky has actually said…focus on Climate beyond so many other damnable policies and attitudes of the Trumpees.

Trump is now kind of withdrawing the US signature of the Paris Climate Agreement and acting accordingly. In itself it was only a start…but at least it was that! The Trumpees don’t have much company unless one considers the two countries that refused to sign the Paris agreement – Nicaragua and Syria!

