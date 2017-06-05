QATAR Thank You

OMG! Did I really say that!?

There’s SO much to be critical of Qatar about….most especially its extraordinary mega show off ways throwing so many billions into such super narcisistic endeavors. Plus of course the long-time alliance with the USA by which Qatar hosts the largest air base (plus CIA of course) in the Middle East with more than 11,000 uniformed American military. But when a group of the most repressive and militant Arab dictatorships breaks relations with and threatens Qatar — led by Saudi Arabia, including Egypt, Bahrain, UAE, and with Israeli fingerprints — that’s enough to realize that despite everything else “Thank You Qatar” for some of the things you are doing!

