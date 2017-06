Not all of us have been totally taken in by Bernie even if we did admire him, attend his rallies and support most of his social views. The big negative is Bernie’s neo-liberal and neo-imperialist foreign policy which is not all that different from his colleagues…or even Hillary for that matter!

Thus Bernie Sanders is no Jeremy Corbyn who actually is a post-liberal, moderate socialist, anti-imperialist, and non-Zionist (that’s a major story in itself) politician.

